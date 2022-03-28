Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 20,689 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $18,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 820.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $3.07 on Monday, hitting $200.63. 814,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $130.95 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.34.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.