Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 667,155 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,155 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Vale worth $53,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,058,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,808,219. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

