Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $18,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.72. 3,393,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.42 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

