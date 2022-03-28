Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 393,883 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Ballard Power Systems worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $9,540,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 667,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.62. 3,602,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282,704. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

