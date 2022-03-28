Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,352 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.48% of New Mountain Finance worth $19,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 260,084 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 100.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 189,566 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth $975,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after buying an additional 60,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 58,946 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 372,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.29.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

