Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 390.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 244,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.97 and its 200-day moving average is $216.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.