Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,470 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Equinor ASA worth $53,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.97.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.69. 2,842,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

