Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 18,703 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Seagen worth $21,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 81.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.70. 937,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,001. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.46. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,437. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.