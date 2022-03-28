Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 246,177 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,177 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.57% of Silvercorp Metals worth $70,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 8,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 924,795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 31,353 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.65. 1,275,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.89. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

