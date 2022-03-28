Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 59,570 Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,570 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.01% of FREYR Battery worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FREY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.05. FREYR Battery SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FREY. US Capital Advisors began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

