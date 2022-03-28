Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 650,718 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650,718 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 676,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,586,000 after buying an additional 104,872 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.18. 1,797,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,239. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.