Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 73,127 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chimera Investment worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.47. 1,918,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.94. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

