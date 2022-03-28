Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,551 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 30,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,573. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

