Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 770,493 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,346,866 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 770,493 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.85% of Alexco Resource worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXU. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 342.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 998,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,713. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $256.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

