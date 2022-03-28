Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,040 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $149.47. 2,674,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,961. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.24.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

