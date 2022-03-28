Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,100 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Kirby worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,769,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kirby by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.22. 419,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $368,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $857,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

