Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 85,000 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of HDFC Bank worth $63,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $60.27. 806,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $81.22.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

