Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BeiGene by 205.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after buying an additional 77,060 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

BGNE traded up $3.80 on Monday, hitting $196.42. 395,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,271. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.01.

About BeiGene (Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.