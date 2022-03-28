Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.34% of Mosaic worth $51,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Mosaic by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.97. 9,109,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,938,287. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho upped their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

