Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,538 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.20% of Valero Energy worth $62,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.64.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

