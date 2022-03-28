Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,893,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,620 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.74% of Gatos Silver worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of GATO stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $4.13. 848,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,293. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

