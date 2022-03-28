Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Roblox worth $61,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.40. 18,234,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,183,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.40. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

