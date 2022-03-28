Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283,885 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.73% of Seabridge Gold worth $61,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 89,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 21.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SA traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 376,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,471. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $20.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

