Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,280,338 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.69% of Oceaneering International worth $52,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OII. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 759,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $7,700,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 98.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $4,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. 1,005,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,668. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

