Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 128,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Plug Power worth $19,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plug Power by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 765,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,075,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,773,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

PLUG traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.08. 16,375,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,635,549. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.