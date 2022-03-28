VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.14

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.14 and last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 19290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

