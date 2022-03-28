VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.14

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITMGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.14 and last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 19290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

