Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 315,964 shares.The stock last traded at $107.87 and had previously closed at $108.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

