Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

