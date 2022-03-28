Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.10

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.10 and last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 9290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,060,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

