Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as €94.00 ($103.30) and last traded at €93.20 ($102.42). Approximately 73,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €92.48 ($101.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.01. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.52.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

