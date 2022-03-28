Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as €94.00 ($103.30) and last traded at €93.20 ($102.42). Approximately 73,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €92.48 ($101.63).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.01. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.52.
About Varta (ETR:VAR1)
Featured Articles
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.