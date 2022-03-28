Vega Protocol Trading 5% Higher This Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.71 or 0.00009929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.58 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vega Protocol

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 13,932,718 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

