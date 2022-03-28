Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0215 on Top Exchanges

Veil (VEIL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded up 104.4% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $411.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,647.43 or 1.00202844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00064614 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00140857 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00271919 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00031041 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

