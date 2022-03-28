Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 7.3%

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 13,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 670,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Velo3D Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,720,000. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,371,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Velo3D by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,504 shares during the period.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

