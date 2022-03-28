VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 66.9% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $115,757.31 and approximately $2,066.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,543.19 or 1.00103689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00063580 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00022494 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,817,284 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

