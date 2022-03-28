Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE VET opened at C$29.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$30.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.68.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$765.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 4.4299996 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.75.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.