Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 5.7%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.11. 146,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,545,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.