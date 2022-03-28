Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,528 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Verra Mobility worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

VRRM opened at $15.85 on Monday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

