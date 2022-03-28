Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Reaches $19.10 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $19.10 million and approximately $449,223.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,791,210 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

