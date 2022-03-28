Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,500 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 992,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 221,623 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after buying an additional 664,495 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 856,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 70,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX opened at $14.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,457.00, a PEG ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About Vertex (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.