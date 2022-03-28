VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $1.42

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $95.66 million and approximately $66,367.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.97 or 0.07120005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.21 or 0.99894400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056859 BTC.

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,534,861 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

