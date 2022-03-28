Viberate Reaches One Day Volume of $697,225.00 (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $697,225.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00036155 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00110499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,135,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

