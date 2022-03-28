Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Cormark

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Victoria Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Victoria Gold stock traded down 0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting 16.59. The company had a trading volume of 270,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,282. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of 12.25 and a 1-year high of 22.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is 16.00.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

