Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of VGCX stock traded down 0.56 on Monday, reaching 16.59. 270,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of 15.90 and a 200-day moving average of 16.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. Victoria Gold has a one year low of 12.25 and a one year high of 22.54.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

