VIG Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.00 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $926,066.29 and approximately $45.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,688,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

