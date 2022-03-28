Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) Director Purchases $21,600.00 in Stock

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) Director Clay Thorp bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VIGL stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 59,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,308. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69. Vigil Neuroscience Inc has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

