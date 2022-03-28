Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Vipshop worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7,924.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 4,640,751 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,569 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Vipshop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,426 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

