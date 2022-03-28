Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $21.81 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $320,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,852,000 after purchasing an additional 240,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

