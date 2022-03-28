Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vir Biotechnology traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 56768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $567,318.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,758 shares of company stock worth $1,964,303. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 37.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

