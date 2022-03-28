Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.54. 53,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,424. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,617 shares of company stock valued at $60,599.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIO. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

