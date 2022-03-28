Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Visteon posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.62. 1,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,136. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.57.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.